FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. 284,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,627. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.