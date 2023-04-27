FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 4,273,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

