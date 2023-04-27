FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,270 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 397,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

