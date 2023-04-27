FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 628 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 242,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,667. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

