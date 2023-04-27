Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 12,852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $183.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

