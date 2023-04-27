Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $907,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,821.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 184,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,225. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.