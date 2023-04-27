Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 1,684,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,614. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

