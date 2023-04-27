Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

