Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 100 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 0.7% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

Markel Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,291.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,297.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,294.18. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

