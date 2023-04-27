Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.57. 777,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

