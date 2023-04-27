Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675 billion to $3.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

FIS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 7,184,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,604. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 334,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $19,337,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

