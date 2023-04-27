Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45 to $1.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FIS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

