Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 8,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,305. The firm has a market cap of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

