Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $165.29 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00018254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 420,423,681 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

