Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $223.84 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $223.84 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00018310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 420,363,818 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

