Financial Architects Inc Buys 475 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of BCE by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 112,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 515,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,582. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

