Financial Architects Inc Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,688 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

