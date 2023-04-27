Financial Architects Inc Purchases 9,324 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.70. 6,750,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.