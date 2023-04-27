Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,004 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 805,624 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,714. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,169 shares of company stock worth $6,320,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

