Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 270,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,138. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

