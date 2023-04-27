Financial Architects Inc Sells 4,616 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,896 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

