Financial Architects Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period.

RPG traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,011. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

