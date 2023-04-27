Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

