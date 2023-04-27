Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $267,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. NV5 Global accounts for 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,887,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

NVEE opened at $93.46 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

