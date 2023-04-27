Financial Comparison: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. The Competition

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

Profitability

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 379.67%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.19%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.71 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.54 billion $4.49 million -6.88

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

