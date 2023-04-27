Financial Contrast: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and CVR Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $993.20 million 4.18 $43.38 million $1.85 44.50 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $100.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%.

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 21.85, meaning that its share price is 2,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 8.48% 19.84% 8.08% CVR Medical N/A N/A -4,885.94%

Summary

Haemonetics beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About CVR Medical

(Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.