Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,226 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SILJ stock remained flat at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 425,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,244. The firm has a market cap of $717.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.