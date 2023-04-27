Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 2,703,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,375,182. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

