Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,984,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,970,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

