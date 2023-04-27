Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 1,688,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,906. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

