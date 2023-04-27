Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $899,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 1,118,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,527. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

