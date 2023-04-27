Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $453,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Silver stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

