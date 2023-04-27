Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.53. 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,097. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

