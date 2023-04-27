First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Shares Gap Down to $55.30

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.30, but opened at $53.75. First American Financial shares last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 210,535 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

