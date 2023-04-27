First Ascent Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

