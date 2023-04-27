First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises 1.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. 4,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

