First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.