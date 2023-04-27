First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.64. The company had a trading volume of 180,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

