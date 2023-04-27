First Ascent Asset Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA remained flat at $67.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,042,114 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

