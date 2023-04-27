First Ascent Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 873,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,775,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 19,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

