First Ascent Asset Management LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 95,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,236. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

