First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,563. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

