First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 16,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,238. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
