First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.59

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and traded as low as $22.04. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 3,725 shares changing hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

