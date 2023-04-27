First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 1,669,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,330. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

