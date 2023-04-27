First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
Shares of FREVS stock remained flat at $15.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
