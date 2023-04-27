First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.48.

First Solar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,989. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

