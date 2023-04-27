First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.66), Briefing.com reports. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.30 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $221.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.