First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FCA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 1,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

