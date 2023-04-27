First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 314.9% in April

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 314.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,380.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.